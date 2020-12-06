Stephana L. Hilton, 72, of Akron passed away December 1, 2020 at home. She was born September 25, 1948 in Akron, the daughter of Stephen and Doris Yuhasz (Snyder). On May 6, 1967, she married Roger T. Hilton. Together they shared 53 years of marriage. She was employed at National City Bank for 18 years. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, and making blankets for children at Akron Children's Hospital. She was active at Trinity Lutheran Church, setting up for baptisms and communion, and served as secretary of the Altar Guild. She was preceded in death by Stephen and Doris Yuhasz. She is survived by husband, Roger T. Hilton; daughter, Tracy L. Harsh (Mike); son, Stephen Hilton (Barb); brothers, Mark (Penny), Jeffrey (Christine), and Michael Yuhasz; granddaughters, Amanda Harsh and Briana Yeager; great granddaughter, Taegan O'Reilly and great grandson, Jaxxon O'Reilly. A special thank you to Summa Hospice. Memorial donations may be made in Stephana's name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.







