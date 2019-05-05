Stephanie A. Dsilva



Stephanie A. Dsilva, 35, of Canal Fulton passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after a short illness. She graduated from the University of Akron with a bachelor's degree in child-family development. She was a receptionist at NeoFill and was a valued member of the company.



In her prior work she was an entrepreneur and owned Bottomless Bones Barkery, a home-based business which made organic pet treats. She was a librarian at Wayne College and was loved by all the students as a knowledgeable and well-read staff member. She was a published poet and won awards for her poetry. She was a world traveler and loved spending her vacation time at various beaches around the world. The world was her playground and she was always up for a new adventure-to explore, learn and have fun. She would put a smile on your face and a laugh in your gut. Her soul was tender, and her heart was large. Her spirit so special and her presence always welcomed. She was a very precious gift to many. She was proud of her Irish heritage as well as accepted and loved Indian culture. She visited India several times and cherished Indian food as well as dressing in Indian attire. She loved having pets since childhood and loved her dog Digby, cats Maizy and Murley and fish, Fishington. She loved listening to music, especially the Beatles, watching movies and going to music concerts. She was a child at heart and loved to watch cartoon shows.



Stephy was preceded in death by her father, Joe Burns; She is survived by her loving husband of eight years, Harihur Dsilva; mother Wanda (Lavery) Burns; sister, Melissa (Eric) McCoy; niece, Maya; nephews, Aidan and Anderson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.



Funeral Service WEDNESDAY, 11 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St., East (Rt.93, Canal Fulton) followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. Friends and family may call at the funeral home TUESDAY, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, OH 44641. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary