Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
More Obituaries for Stephanie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Irene Jones


1948 - 2020
Stephanie Irene Jones Obituary
WADSWORTH -- Stephanie Irene Jones, 72, of Wadsworth, went home to be with the Lord on January, 29, 2020 after three years of courageously battling cancer. She was born in Akron, Ohio on January 5, 1948 to the late James and Kathryn Hastler. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking for her family, going antiquing, shopping, quilting and going to the beach. Stephanie owned and operated The Sub Station for 34 years. Stephanie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Russ Jones; daughter, Shelli (Matt) Reed; sons, Shawn Jones and Shane Jones; grandchildren, Kailie Reed, Gabe Reed, Nathan Reed, Ashleigh Jones and Jacob Jones; sisters, Cindy GorfiDo and Sally (Jim) Gordon; brother, Eric Hastler and former sister-in-law, Michelle Alloway Jones. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, where funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday with Ron Jones officiating. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. "Warriors are not the ones who always win, but the ones that always fight." Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
