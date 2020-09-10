1/2
Stephanie Mae Henry
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie Mae Henry, 45, of Fairlawn, passed away peacefully with her father, Carl and mother, Nancy by her side. She was born June 28, 1975 in Barberton. She graduated from Manchester High School. She leaves behind her parents, Carl and Nancy; brother, Chris; Cherished nieces and nephews along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room. She will be greatly missed by so many. A special thank you to Cleveland Clinic Hospice for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106-2204. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved