Stephanie Mae Henry, 45, of Fairlawn, passed away peacefully with her father, Carl and mother, Nancy by her side. She was born June 28, 1975 in Barberton. She graduated from Manchester High School. She leaves behind her parents, Carl and Nancy; brother, Chris; Cherished nieces and nephews along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room. She will be greatly missed by so many. A special thank you to Cleveland Clinic Hospice for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106-2204. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)