Stephanie Marie Bergholz, 37, died November 25, 2019 after having been diagnosed with cancer two years ago. Born January 14, 1982 in Bedford to Bryan Neal and Grace Bergholz, she was a graduate of Bedford High School and had worked for the Summa Health System as a medical assistant/ phlebotomist. She is survived by her fiance, Zane Carmichael; children, Logan, Angela, and Noelle; parents; Grace and Bryan; pets, Frank, Sassy, and Chloe; and many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. SATURDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019