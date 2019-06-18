Stephanie



"Bonnie" Podnar



Stephanie "Bonnie" Podnar (nee Drakulich), of Coventry Township went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2019. She was 91 years old and preceded in death by her sister, Yvonne Harrison (Drakulich).



Bonnie grew up during the Depression, without her mother who died when she was an infant. Despite spending most of her youth in foster care, she always maintained a grateful heart and happy disposition. She loved her family and was a blessing to so many. She was a wonderful wife, a great mother, an ideal mother-in-law and the most perfect, doting, French Toast making grandmother.



Bonnie and her family were long-time members of Lockwood United Methodist Church where she was involved with the children's ministry for many years.



She will be sadly missed by her husband of 65 years, John Podnar; sons, John (Gale) Podnar, Steve (Jennifer) Podnar; grandchildren, Tara (Scott) McMahan, Jenna Podnar, Hannah (Jordan) Springer, Aubrey Podnar, Ben Podnar; and one great-granddaughter, Brynn McMahan; along with many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 7 p.m., Rev. Dennis Turner officiating. Interment for family only will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:15 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Stephanie to the Apostolic Christian Village, 10680 Steiner Rd., Rittman, OH 44270, where she and John have resided for the last year.



Funeral home map, directions, and the Podnar Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Portage Lakes



(330) 644-0024 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 18, 2019