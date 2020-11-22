1/1
Stephen Bart Williams
1982 - 2020
Stephen Bart Williams was born on July 2, 1982. He was taken from us far too soon, on November 16, 2020. Left to grieve his passing are devoted wife and exemplary caregiver, Karen (Certo) Williams; parents, Bart and Mary Ann Williams; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kristen (Chris) Bragg, Lindsy (Ross) Golub; nephews and niece, Brady, James, Ali and Eli; many aunts, uncles and close cousins. Steve attended Ellet High School and The University of Akron. He was employed for many years at Sam's Club. Throughout those years he made some truly incredible friendships. Steve was a loving husband, son, brother and adoring uncle, known as "Uncle Beve". He was caring, honest and fiercely independent. He had a great sense of humor and always entertained us with his quick, dry wit. Steve left a lasting impression on anyone who knew him. He will be sorely missed by both his immediate and extended Williams, Oreskovich and Certo families. The family would like to thank the staff at Akron General McDowell Cancer Center, as well as Cleveland Clinic Hospice nurses, Mandy and Kellie. What Cancer Cannot Do Cancer is so limited It cannot cripple love It cannot shatter hope It cannot corrode faith It cannot destroy peace It cannot kill friendship It cannot suppress memories It cannot silence courage It cannot invade the soul It cannot steal eternal life It cannot conquer the spirit ~ Anonymous~ Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rest in peace, Steve. We love you so much.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
