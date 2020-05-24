Stephen "Beaver" Cushner was born February 8th, 1921, died Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. Stephen Cushner (99) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3rd, surrounded by his family at his home in Hudson, Ohio. Stephen was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania the youngest of 11 children to Terezia and Nicholas Cushner. He graduated from Kingston High School (Kingston, PA) and went on to attend college at the University of Pennsylvania until 1943 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He married his high school sweetheart, Doreen Sewell, before being deployed to Foggia, Italy in December 1943 as a 1st lieutenant B-24 liberator bomber pilot. He successfully completed 35 missions with the 451st bomb group and was honorably discharged in 1945, returning to complete his college degree at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. He went on to earn a law degree from Dickinson College School of Law (Carlisle, PA) in 1950. He worked as an attorney for Aetna Life and Casualty Company living in West Hartford, CT until his retirement in 1986. Stephen and Doreen moved to Ohio in 2005. He was predeceased by Doreen in 2015, just two months short of their 73rd wedding anniversary. He is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl Cushner Young (Peter) of Dallas, Texas, and Joy Cushner Cowie (Ted) of Hudson, Ohio, and his five grandchildren, Lindsey Hill (Daniel), Geoffrey Young, Wesley Cowie, Bennett Cowie (Jessica), and Paige Cowie, and one great-grandchild, Owen James Cowie. He was known for his great sense of humor and even greater love of his family. A memorial service will be held in the future. Donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, whose professionalism and care were appreciated beyond measure.







