Stephen F. Marks



Stephen F. Marks was united with Jesus and His Mother on June 25, 2019. He was born July 6, 1937 in Harrisburg, PA to Stephen and Anna (Wilhelm) Marks.



While earning a degree at the University of Akron, Steve met the love of his life, Generose (Gill) at the Newman Club. There was a debate as to whether his singing or the piano she was playing was off key.



They were married in 1960 and lived a wonderful life full of love. Steve leaves behind Genny; their six daughters, Mary Catherine (Thomas) Pelot, Jane (James) Casey, Carolyn (Chris) Hawkins, Ellen Rabe, Tricia Marshel, Heather (Barry) Thoman. After raising six daughters, he and Genny loved every minute with their 20 grandchildren, Aaron (Risa), Josiah (Miriam) and Christopher Pelot; Raymond (Halie), Daniel, Clare, William and Timothy Casey; Jonathan and Charles Hawkins, Amanda and Samuel Rabe; Adam, Lizzie, Joshua and Brianna Marshel; Jacob, Evelyn, Benjamin and Peter Thoman. He was excited to learn that he would soon be a great-grandfather. Also surviving Steve are his brothers and sisters, Carol Pier (Don Lein), Dennis (Mary Ann) Marks, Thomas (Christine) Marks, Nancy (Richard) Merzweiler, Jeffrey (Tina) Marks; sister-in-law, Jeanne Gill, dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews of both the Marks and Gill families.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Lizzie Marshel.



Steve was a graduate of Garfield High School and the University of Akron. He would later return to U of A to teach computer programming. He was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber. He loved to spend time with family and friends and will be remembered for his ability to tell a story and never meet a stranger. He attended countless sporting events. He played pinochle with his family, traveled, fished, hiked, rode his bike, and loved the beach. He also loved all things Irish.



In retirement, he was honored by Summit Metro Parks and Good Samaritan Hunger Center for his volunteerism.



Steve was a 50+ year member of St. Sebastian Parish where he sang in the choir, led Bible studies, was a counter and head usher. He is also remembered as someone who was always collecting money and items for those less fortunate. He helped walk others through their battles both physically and mentally, but his greatest devotion in his final years was caring for his Generose, as she had cared for him 50 years earlier through his own illness. In his memory, we ask that you "Be Like Steve" and donate even a few dollars to a Catholic mission that helps those less fortunate than yourself. You can also donate to the following in his name: St. Sebastian Parish Foundation, Cleveland Catholic Charities, St. Vincent-St. Mary, or EWTN.



Calling hours 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, with Rosary Prayer at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at St. Sebastain Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019