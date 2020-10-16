TOGETHER AGAIN DOYLESTOWN -- Stephen J. Carpenter, age 79, said goodbye to his illness, and hello to Jesus on October 9, 2020. Born in Gay, WV to the late Willis D. and Lona D. (Brabham) Carpenter, he was a resident of Doylestown for over 50 years. Retired from Forest City Dillon Precast after many years as a truckdriver, his passion was old cars. He loved to attend and host car shows. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mildred Ann who passed in 2000; great-grandson, Rory Underation; brothers, Russell, Rommie (Alice) Carpenter; and sister, Brenda (Randy) Weekley. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Adam) Erbrick of Massillon, Ohio; sons, Randle (Julie) Browne of Rittman, Ohio, Christopher (LeeAnn) Browne of Portage Lakes; five grandchildren; great -granddaughter, Laiken Poppy Underation, born on his birthday; brother, Denver (Caroline); sisters, Dorothy Gandee, Delores (Ted) Manning, Charlotte (Gary) Jeffries, Glenna (Jay) Culpeper, Linda (Bob) Orosz, Ginger Mile Knapp, Terrie (Steve) Jung; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A memorial service with reception to follow will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4 p.m. at NOW Church, 743 High St., Wadsworth, OH 44281, with Pastor Jonathan Barker, officiating. A private burial will be held by the family. Friends may call on Sunday at the church from 3 p.m. until time of service . Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)