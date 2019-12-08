|
Steve died peacefully at home on December 4, 2019. He was the son of Amelia Sally Rogers and Walter Dudich. He was a graduate of Ellet High School class of 1977. Steve had many different jobs, but the one he was most proud of was his dinosaur and rock formations at the Fern Bank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta, Ga., and his work for Tyler Perry, Jeff Foxworthy, Skip Carey, the announcer for the Braves games, and many other waterfall projects. He enjoyed NASCAR races in Atlanta and Charlotte and planned a year in advance for his seat. He leaves behind his parents, Sally (Buck) and Walter (Sue); brother, Michael (Buck); sisters, Beth (Jim) and Diane (Tom); nephews, nieces, great niece, great nephews and cousins; as well as his loyal companion Baby Girl Cricket. Steve fought long and hard for many years as he struggled with brittle diabetes and so many side effects. The family would like to thank all of his many doctors for their compassionate care provided to Steve. Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, (755 S. Cleveland Avenue in Mogadore, OH.), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name may be made to the St. Nicholas Cemetery Fund and/or the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org, and/or the Humane Society at summithumane.org . Private burial has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019