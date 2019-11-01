Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Christ the King
Atlanta, GA
Stephen John Kraus Obituary
Dr. Stephen John Kraus, 81, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on October 28, 2019. Dr. Kraus was a Dermatologist at Dermatology Associates of Atlanta and a researcher at the Centers for Disease Control. He specialized in custom compounds and was often called the "skin whisperer" by his patients. He is survived by his wife, Roberta "Bobbie" Kraus; sons, Stephen and Mark Kraus; daughter, Pilar Borth and six grandchildren. A memorial mass will take place on November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta, GA. There will be a 1 hour reception at 11 a.m., following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dr. Kraus' name to the non-profit organization "Foster Kids Matter, Inc.", 1651 Wilkinson Way, Smyrna, GA 30080. For more information please visit www.hmpattersonspringhill.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
