Stephen Junior Johnson, 85, passed away on July 1, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Steve was born in Akron on March 6, 1935. He served in the Army, and married Nancy Ondas in 1962. Steve owned the Tailor's Loft, a men's clothing store in Hudson, for 20 years. He retired to Florida in 1984, where he lived with his family for 31 years, before returning to Akron in 2015. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Steve Johnson; mother, Arlene Arnold (Arnie); sister, Charlene Rainey; brother-in-law, Akron Police Officer Stephen J. Ondas; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Agnes and Stephen M. Ondas. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 58 years, Nancy; sons, Mark (fiance Rose Galioto) and Michael J. Johnson; daughter, Julie Johnson (Alan); grandchildren, Stephen M. Johnson, Amanda (Richard) Hartmann, and Jacob, Jillian, and James Johnson; sisters, Marsha Fusco and Linda Hayes; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thank you to hospice nurse, Darice for compassionate care of Steve in his final days. Private services have taken place. Steve will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.anthonyfh.com/obituary/Stephen-Johnson
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sprenger Hospice Care, 3905 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
.