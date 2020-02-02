|
Stephen K. McClarnon, age 75, of Akron passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born July 5, 1944, the son of Stephen and Edith Jones McClarnon. He and his wife Michele shared nearly 51 years of love and laughter. It is a mystery how fifty years can pass so quickly. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sheila. He will be truly missed by their daughter, Maureen and her husband, Gary; his sister, Eileen; extended family, and dear friends. Steve served in the Navy on the USS America, and graduated from The University of Akron. He was Vice President Controller at AGMC, retiring in 1997 to devote his time to the art of stained glass. He also consulted for Tarry House. Steve loved to travel; taking rides, always going the "long way" on back roads, and was willing to drive many, many miles for good food and drink. He had an artistic side, and created beautiful stained glass pieces for craft shows and commissions. His voice was extraordinary. Singing gave him great pleasure, and he was a member of many choruses. He had a generous soul, a quick wit, and an uncanny ability to make people laugh. You could never forget a man like Steve, especially with those eyebrows! Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations may be made to The Humane Society. His care has been entrusted to Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where there will be no formal services. To leave a message for Steve's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020