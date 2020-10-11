Steve Demlow passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 at age 73. Steve was born and raised in Orrville, Ohio and was an avid Red Rider fan (#52). He often referred to Orrville as "The Promised Land". He was a "go-to" for friends with music trivia questions. While watching Jeopardy, he would ask the correct question before Alex Trebek could finish the answer. Steve also loved Alcoholics Anonymous and helped many people by giving rides to meetings or leading by example in his 29 years in the fellowship. He was an inspiration to many as he fought multiple battles after a motorcycle accident in 2001 left him with a severe brain injury. He was raised in a loving home by parents, Don (Double D) and Jane Demlow. He is survived by his sisters, Dana Rogers and Chris Pauli; nieces and nephews. Steve devoted his life to his family and was a wonderful father to Lisa Cerosky (Ron), Nikki Wathey, Alicia Hardesty (Justin), and Gina Demlow (Ray). He is also survived by his former wife, Chris Demlow; his grandchildren, Jake Thompson, Alivia Cerosky, Haley Hardesty, Cole Hardesty, and Ruby Smetana; and great-aunt, Joan Warner. Due to COVID, there will be no public services. The family is planning a private memorial. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.