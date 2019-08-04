|
|
Stephen P Kelly
Stephen P. Kelly, age 68, passed away peacefully July 31, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1951 in Newton, Massachusetts.
Steve was a golf addict. For over 30 years he volunteered with the World Series of Golf/Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club. He also spent countless years running the Kelly's Heros golf league, known to all as the "Commish." When not on the course, he could be found spending time with family and friends he loved dearly.
Preceded in death by his father, Robert and brother, Charles.
Survived by his wife of 44 years, Arlene; children, Scott (Rachel), Carolyn Peters (Dave), and Patrick (Meagan); mother, Virginia; grandchildren, Sarah, Andrea, Evan, Henry, and Quinn; sisters, Jean Tierney (Mark), Anne Bachtel (Jeff) and Peggy Kelly (Katy); sisters-in-law, Christine Polyak, Trish Christie (Kit), and Nan DeMoss; an abundance of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held, TUESDAY, August 6, 2019 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High Street, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. Funeral Services will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside Services with full military honors will take place, THURSDAY, August 8, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273. (Please meet at the cemetery entrance at 2:15 p.m.)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Stephen's name to a meaningful .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019