1/1
Stephen Paul Reddick
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Paul Reddick, age 44, of Akron, Ohio, died after a battle with cancer at his home on July 20, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1976 in Akron, the son of Al and Sharon (nee Rush) Reddick, with whom he lived. Stephen was a graduate of Central Christian High School and was a closer at Burger King in Cuyahoga Falls. He enjoyed collecting tigers, comic books and he loved to play the card game, Maze. In addition to his parents, Stephen is survived by his siblings, Jonathan "John", Martha "Marty", Mark, Ruth and Rachel Reddick; his uncles and aunts also survive, Linda Thomas, Dallas Rush, Teresa (Jim) Rowland, Shelley (Charles) Evans, Bruce Rush, David (Peggy) Rush, and Deborah Williams and many cousins. Stephen was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred and Hazel (nee Partlow) Reddick and Clyde and Elma (nee Halliday) Rush; and one uncle, David Reddick. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Bob Stephens will celebrate Stephen's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com We do ask that due to Covid-19 that everyone WEAR A MASK and adhere to SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved