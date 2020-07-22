Stephen Paul Reddick, age 44, of Akron, Ohio, died after a battle with cancer at his home on July 20, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1976 in Akron, the son of Al and Sharon (nee Rush) Reddick, with whom he lived. Stephen was a graduate of Central Christian High School and was a closer at Burger King in Cuyahoga Falls. He enjoyed collecting tigers, comic books and he loved to play the card game, Maze. In addition to his parents, Stephen is survived by his siblings, Jonathan "John", Martha "Marty", Mark, Ruth and Rachel Reddick; his uncles and aunts also survive, Linda Thomas, Dallas Rush, Teresa (Jim) Rowland, Shelley (Charles) Evans, Bruce Rush, David (Peggy) Rush, and Deborah Williams and many cousins. Stephen was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred and Hazel (nee Partlow) Reddick and Clyde and Elma (nee Halliday) Rush; and one uncle, David Reddick. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Bob Stephens will celebrate Stephen's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
We do ask that due to Covid-19 that everyone WEAR A MASK and adhere to SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.