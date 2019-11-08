Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Stephen Rilling, III (aka The Captain) has sailed away to fair winds and calm seas leaving behind his First Mate and loving wife, Jeanie. His Deck Hands made up of his three sons, Corey (Sarah), Scott and Todd (Mandy); grandchildren, Brayden and Payton. His Land Rats consisted of his sister, Chris, his nieces, Emily and Liz and nephew, Nick. He will miss all of his friends who shared his love of the boating life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local V.A., hospice care and/or cancer research center. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
