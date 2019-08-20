|
Stephen Robert Ramnytz On Saturday, August 17th 2019, Stephen Robert Ramnytz, known to many as Steve, Pop, Papa, The Wild Bull and Sonny, left this world to join his parents, Pete and Judy Ramnytz, his son, Michael and many relatives that loved him very much. He was 83 years old. Steve lived in Palm Desert, California with his wife Marge and was known as the unofficial Mayor of Palm Desert to those who joined him daily at the donut shop to solve all the problems of the world. In Akron, he lived at the Mustill Store property with his parents and in Parkway Estates in the valley with his family. Wherever Steve went he left everyone with a smile, telling a joke or a great story. He knew how to make everyone he met feel important and part of his family. He was loved by all, especially his children, Rob, Jeff (Lori), and Wendi and grandchildren, Ben, Mary, Danny, Delaney, Nick and Sarah. Steve worked at PIE Trucking Company for 32 years mostly on midnight shift and was the hardest working man I ever met. He played the lottery daily trying to hit the big jackpot but already did with all the people who loved and cared for him. Steve will be greatly missed by all who crossed his path but will live on with a smile in everyone's memories. Pop, you did a great job! Cremation has taken place. There will be no services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019