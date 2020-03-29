Home

Stephen T. Griebling, 87, of Akron, passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2020. He is survived by wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Karen Griebling and Margi Griebling-Haigh, and granddaughter, Gabrielle Haigh. He graduated from Mount Union College with further studies at OSU, and enjoyed a 40-year career at Firestone Tire & Rubber, earning four design patents and receiving awards for creative achievement. A renowned self-taught composer, his lasting legacy will be his musical compositions, which have been performed across the USA and many other countries. He was a member of the Akron Symphony Chorus, Blossom Festival Chorus, Tuesday Musical Club, Cleveland Composers Guild, and Friends of Music. A member of the Cleveland Free Flight Society, he became the second most decorated free flight airplane modeler in the USA. A memorial concert of his music will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cleveland's classical radio station WCLV 104.9 fm or the Cleveland Orchestra.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
