Stephen T. Labay, Sr. passed away Monday June 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Steve grew up in the family business, Johnny's Auto and Truck Towing, Inc., which his father began in 1926. He was behind the wheel of a truck as soon as his feet could reach the pedals. In addition to driving a wrecker, he spent many hours building the boom assembly on the fleet of Johnny's trucks, including his Autocar #17. Steve devoted over 60 years of his life to the towing business until officially retiring in December 2016. His depth of knowledge and expertise made him a legend in the towing industry.



However, his greatest legacy is his family, for whom he consistently modeled generosity, selfless sacrifice, and most importantly, unconditional love. His love extended much further than just those who shared his name.



He was predeceased by parents, John Sr. and Pauline; brothers, John Jr. (Ruth), Joseph Sr. (Betty); sisters, Marian (Richard) Deathe, Arlene (Babe) Davis; parents-in-law, Robert and Nena Harvey; and brother-in-law, Glenn Harvey.



Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife of 61 years, Dottie; children, Connie (Ron) Lapham, Janet Reisig, Steve Jr. (Dawn), and Jenny (Scott) McElhaney; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Chuck Davis; sister-in-law, Kay Harvey, along with numerous extended family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Lindsey Hayes officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to service. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Romig Rd., Akron, OH.