|
|
Stevan Ray Wagner Stevan Ray Wagner, 35, passed away unexpectedly on 08/13/2019. Stevan was born at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Missippippi on December 5th, 1983. He attended Rivertree Christian Church where he recently welcomed God into his life. He was currently employed at Southway Fence. Stevan enjoyed playing basketball, camping, and watching animal documentaries. He was preceded in death by John Wagner (grandfather), Phillip Penttila (grandfather), and Joni Bryson (grandmother). He is survived by his son, Jacob Wagner; his parents, Glen Wagner (father), Kathy Blackwell Wagner (stepmom), Krystine Dawn Saari (mother), and Rick Saari (stepfather). He is also survived by Kelly Rodgers (the mother of his son); his grandmother, Beverly Wagner; Kelly Saurers (girlfriend); and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that will miss him dearly. We will have a celebration of his life on August 28th, 2019, at Rivertree Christian Church, 7372 N. Portage St. NW, Massillon OH 44645 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019