Stevan "Steve" Yovanovich Jr.



Stevan (Steve) Yovanovich, Jr., 82, passed away at home on June 1, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born on October 24, 1936 in St. Louis, Mo. to Stevan and Marija Yovanovich, Steve graduated from Cleveland High School in St. Louis in 1954 and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1956. Steve was very proud of his military service and always told his family and friends, "Once a Marine, always a Marine" and "There is no such thing as an ex-Marine!" After working in the private sector for a few years, Steve received his Bachelor's degree in Economics from The University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. in 1963 and then obtained a second Bachelor's degree in Foreign Trade from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Tempe, Ariz. in 1965. After retiring from the Summit County Board of Elections as an Elections Supervisor in 2003, Steve didn't stay "retired" for long - he worked as a Bagger at Acme Fresh Market in Montrose for several years. He also was a long-time member and served on the Board of Trustees at St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church in Fairlawn, OH.



Steve loved military and world history and had an amazing ability to tell people the year a car was built simply by sight. He also enjoyed traveling (especially to anywhere with a beach) and helping a friend or family member in need, no matter what time or how long the help took. Steve's greatest joys were his rock-solid Orthodox faith and his family - his favorite sound was his grandchildren calling him "Dedo," which is Serbian for Grandpa.



Preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lili (Jovan) Vojcanin, and brother, Roy Yovanovich, Steve is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Rose Marie; daughters, Stephanie (Michael) Pfeiffer and Laura (Jeffrey) Yovanovich; and son, Stevan (Katherine); grandchildren, Jacob and Claire Yovanovich; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Our family is very grateful to the team at Akron Summa Hospice, especially his RN case manager, Pam, nurses Sherry and Mike and aide, Sharia, who treated Dad with the utmost dignity and respect during his final days.



Calling hours 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333.



Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, Very Rev. Fr. Bakurdzhiev officiating, with visitation an hour before the service.



Private Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 6, 2019