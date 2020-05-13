Steve Bralek, 98 1/2, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. Steve was born December 3, 1921 to Joseph and Anna (Malik) Bralek in Akron and had been an Akron resident his entire life. He was a veteran of the Army during WWII and served in an artillery unit in the Philippines. He was a Vice President and a Mechanical Engineer for Webb-Stiles Co. for 18 years, retiring in 1982. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He was a life member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Army-Navy Garrison 250. Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Helen in 2003; son, Thomas; and siblings, Mary Sorocak, Agnes Mollick, Michael, Joseph, Julia Costello and infant twin John; and is survived by his children, Stephen (Marylin), Nancy Wenk, John (Mary), Helen Marie (Tom) Taras, Daniel (Cathy), Paul (Juliann) and Patty (David) Wartko; 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, May 15, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. Covid-19 restrictions are in effect: Everyone MUST wear a mask and maintain six foot distances from each other. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301 where the same Covid-19 restrictions will apply. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Summa or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.