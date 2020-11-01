1/
Steve Grigas
1952 - 2020
Steve Grigas passed away at home on Saturday October 24th. Steve was born in Akron on November 11, 1952 to Charles and Helen (neeYoung) Grigas. He graduated from Copley High School and attended the University of Akron. As a young man, He developed a talent for drawing and an appreciation for art. He also had a keen interest and knowledge of fine automobiles. He worked at Mohawk Tire and Rubber early on and was a valuable and beloved employee and coworker at Jeter Systems Corporation for over 30 years. He enjoyed cooking, dining out, cooking out and spending quality time with friends and relatives. He was something of a local historian and aficionado of local hotspots and eateries past and present. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and son Ariel who was the apple of his eye and nephew Adam who also left us much too soon. Steve leaves behind his beloved sister, Charlene, cousin George Popa, cousins Joe, John and Jim Grigas and many cousins, nieces, nephews in Virginia, Ohio and elsewhere, and many friends and co-workers. Funeral services and a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Donations in Steve's name can be made to the American Heart Association and Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
