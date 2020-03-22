|
Steve Halkitis, 92, left this world and went into the presence of God on March 19, 2020. Born January 2, 1928 in Kos, Greece, he arrived in the United States in 1947. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. A self-made man, he owned and operated Steven Hair Stylist for 35 years before retiring in 2000. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Aida Lucy Halkitis; he will be sadly missed by his son, Perry; daughter, Kleanthy; granddaughters, Anna and Sara Van Newkirk; and countless relatives and friends. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, private services for his immediate family will be held, Fr. Nick Manuel officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020