Steve Sitko
Steve Sitko, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020. Born in Washington Pa., he lived in Suffield, Ohio, and graduated from Central High School. Steve was retired from Giant Eagle. His interest included camping, boating, hunting, cars, family and his dog, Lilly. Steve also enjoyed his cabin in Pa., the outdoors, sports and his grandkids. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Steve and Albina Sitko; two sisters, Patricia Miller and Roseanne Ranager. Steve is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice Sitko; sons, Steven (Kimberly) Sitko and Joseph Sitko; daughter, Sherry (Mike) Sitko; grandchildren, Stephanie (William) Lowden, Brandon Sitko, Jason (Jennifer) Barnett and Jeff (Kristen) Barnett; great grandchildren, Cashton Lowden, Caleigh Lowden, Marissa Barnett, Mackenzie Barnett and Raelynn Barnett; sister, Betty (Harry) Taylor. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Randolph. The family suggests memorials to Suffield Fire Department, 1256 Waterloo Rd., Mogadore, OH 44260. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
October 20, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
