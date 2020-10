Steven A. Bedford passed away September 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Bedford; father, Joseph Bedford; brothers, Tim Sheppherd, Joseph Bedford and Randy Bedford; sister, Debra Miller. Steven is survived by his sister, Kimberly (Dan) Frazier; partner, Zane Navrotski; many nieces, nephews and friends. Steve lived in Destin, Florida with his partner, Zane and worked at WalMart as a Customer Service Manager for 20 years. He loved art and painting. Cremation has already taken place.







