Steven A. Claar, age 61, passed away June 23rd 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. Steven is survived by his father, James Claar 1st; daughter, Shania Claar; grandson, Aidenn Claar; brothers, and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 26th, 2020 from 5pm-11pm for family and friends to gather. Atwater Town Hall 1219 OH 183 Atwater OH 44201
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.