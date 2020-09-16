Steven Brandvold

Steven "Steve" C. Brandvold of Copley passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept 13, 2020. Steve was born in Maryland on Nov 6, 1943. He grew up in Gary, Indiana where he attended school and helped to build their house. He attended Purdue University where he gained his undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering and a Masters in Industrial Administration. His career took him overseas with Firestone International in 1970. While overseas he lived in Port Elizabeth and Pretoria, South Africa, Costa Rica, Bangkok, Thailand, and South Africa again before returning to Akron in 1985. Jan and Steve started their Executive Connection Technical Recruiting business in 1986 which he worked until retiring in 2016. Family ALWAYS came first! You would find Steve on every sideline or audience whether it was sports, dance, or horse shows. If he wasn't watching his grandkids, you would find him on a golf course or playing poker. His other passion was volunteering at The Bath Church. He loved traveling with Stephenie and family to South Africa, Israel, Alaska, Italy, and Germany. Friends were made wherever he went due to his wonderful sense of humor. It was always a race to give Grandpa a quick hug or tickles were on the way. Steve will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 21 years, Stephenie; children, Michael (Becky) Brandvold, Cheryl (Matthew) Priest, James (Darlene) White; grandchildren, Ryan, Dylan, Timothy "Ty", Andrew "Drew", Nathan "Nate", Sarah, Savannah, James "JT"; Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Janice "Jan" McLean Brandvold; parents, Creta and William "Pop" Brandvold; brother, William "Bill" Brandvold; sister, June Steele; son, Vance White. Visitation will be held at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH 44333 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18th. A private service for immediate family will be held Sunday at The Bath Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Diabetes Association
in Steve's memory. (www.diabetes.org/donate
) The family requests memories and/or stories to be emailed to stevebrandvoldmemories@gmail.com To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)