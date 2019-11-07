|
Steven C. Fuller, age 72, passed away on November 4, 2019. Born in Ravenna, he was a life resident of Mogadore, graduating from Mogadore High School in 1965. Steve served in the U.S. Army and had a longtime career in the HVAC industry. He was a member of Mogadore Moose Lodge No. 1082 and enjoyed Ohio sports and spending time with his grandkids. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois Fuller; he is survived by his beloved companion, Diana Bolyard; daughters, Jennifer Fuller Friend (Patrick), Denise Fuller Berry (Ryan) and Stephanie Fuller Goeden; grandchildren, Ashleah (Jason), Kyle, Zachary, Jillian, Sydney, Zander and Morgan; great-grandson, Judah; and brothers, John and Joe. Family and friends will be received Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. The family suggests memorials to the Mogadore Athletic Boosters, 1 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, Ohio 44260. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019