Steven D. Knight, 41, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1978 in Akron. Left to cherish Steve's memory is fiancee, Linda Usner; children, Leslie Knight, Kaitlin Knight, and Kyle Knight (Tymber); granddaughters, Delilah Skinner and Molly Peake; parents, John and Elizabeth Knight; 2 brothers, Shawn (Ami) Knight, and Timothy (Brittany) Knight; many cousins, aunts and uncles; his beloved dog, Leo "Leonidas"; and mother of his children, Candice Knight (nee Tyrrell). Steve was a great outdoors-man and loved to go fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed spending time at the beach. He had an interest in history, especially anything associated with the Civil War. He would always be seen wearing flannel shirts or a T-shirt with the sleeves cut off, a John Deere hat, belt buckle and boots. Steve loved his truck. As a younger man he liked to go to Yankee Lake and go mudding with his brothers. He loved a good fire; didn't matter if it was a big bonfire in a field or a small one in the back yard with just the family, he loved to relax fire-side. From his time in the Marine Corps, Steve enjoyed learning about different types of weapons and military history. One of his favorite shows was "Forged In Fire." Steve also loved country music. One of his favorite bands was the Dead South and, inspired by his son, Kyle; he was learning to play the banjo. Most of all, he loved spending time with his fiancee, children, grandchildren and his dog. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign /Steve-Knight-Memorial-Fund. A memorial service and celebration of Steve's life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio from 2:30 p.m.4:30 p.m. with a service at 4:30 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020