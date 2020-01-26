Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Steven D. Sanford Obituary
BARBERTON -- Steven D. Sanford, 77, passed away January 20, 2020 at Pleasant View Health Care Center. Steven was born in Barberton to the late Robert and Leona Sanford. He was a graduate of Barberton High School and retired from the U.S. Army as a Captain after 26 years of service. He served in the Vietnam War. Steve was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, and avid coin collector and a member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association. He is survived by his loving wife, Ursula; sons, Mark and Scott; daughter, Amanda; grandchildren, Peyton and Logan; and brother, Mike (Eileen). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
