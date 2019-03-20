Steven E. Pierce



Steven E. Pierce, 53, of Stow and Munroe Falls, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday March 16, 2019, while doing what he loved, and with friends that he loved. Steven was born on August 13, 1965 and moved to Stow in 1966. He played soccer and found his love in art and photography, which he continued with his whole life. He graduated from Stow High School in 1983. He continued his education at Kent State University, where he graduated in 1988. Steve married Kelly Steele in 1989 and his beloved daughter Madison was born in 1995, to his great joy and forever happiness. Steve pursued his desire to be an educator and graduated with a Master's of Art Education from the University of Akron in 1995. He taught at Streetsboro High School for a short time before being hired by Stow City Schools as an Elementary Art Teacher.



He moved to the High School to teach his true passion, photography. Steve and his family opened the Riverfront Coffee Mill on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls in 2000, and through the business met many of the musicians and friends that he still has today. Steve met his wife, Jennifer in 2007 and they were married on December 1st of that year. His son, Riley was a welcome gift and he was so proud of the man he is growing up to be. Steve was very active in the local trail running community and most days you could find him running on the trails in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park with his friends. Steve was most proud of his completion in 2017 of the Burning River 100 Mile Endurance Race. He said it was one of the proudest moments of his life. Steve photographed many of the local trail races and was known for cheering the competitors on and lifting their spirits. Steven is survived by his wife Jennifer of Munroe Falls, his mother and father Pat and Jim Pierce of Stow, his daughter and son Madison and Riley, and his brother Scott (Judy) Pierce of Tallmadge.



A memorial service will be held Friday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Stow High School. Friends are invited for visitation from 5 p.m. until service time, and then to stay for further visitation and a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the gofundme set up in his honor. A portion of the donations will be used to provide a college scholarship for Art and photo students at Stow High School. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019