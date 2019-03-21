|
Steven E. Pierce
Steven E. Pierce, 53, of Stow and Munroe Falls, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday March 16, 2019, while doing what he loved, and with friends that he loved.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Stow High School. Friends are invited for visitation from 5 p.m. until service time, and then to stay for further visitation and a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the gofundme set up in his honor. A portion of the donations will be used to provide a college scholarship for Art and photo students at Stow High School.
A full obituary notice appeared in yesterday's edition and may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019