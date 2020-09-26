Steven J. Petroski, 52, passed on September 22, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Steve was a lifelong resident of the Akron area and graduated from Stow High School in 1986. Steve was employed with B&C/NV5 as a land surveyor/drafter for 30+ years. He was an amazing artist who enjoyed cooking, golfing, gardening, playing pool and he was an avid soccer player. Steve was a kind and gentle soul and loved making people laugh. But most of all he loved watching his daughter play and excel at soccer, as he did. He is survived by his loving mother, Bea Cury Petroski; father, John Petroski; daughter, Payton Pianelli; fiancee and partner of 12 years, Heidi Gartner; brother and best friend, John Petroski (Summer) and sister, Cecilia Petroski (Dave). He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces, as well as his extended family and close friends at Kover Canal Pub and last but not least, his fur baby, Cassius. Calling hours will be Monday, September 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home with service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Steven's name to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. 5526 W 13400 S #510, Herriman, UT 84096. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)