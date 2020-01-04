|
|
Steven J. Wood, 60, passed away at home peacefully with his family on January 2, 2020. Steve was born in Akron, OH. He graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1978 as a member of the baseball and basketball teams. Steve began his career as a volunteer firefighter with Tallmadge Fire Department in 1979. He worked full time at Stow Fire Department for 29 years, and part time with Tallmadge Fire Department for 36 years. During his time with both Fire Departments, he was a member of the HAZMAT team and active in the Firefighters Union. Steve is survived by his two sons, Jacob and Cody (fiancee Tory), and his two step daughters, Brittany and Chelsey. He is also survived by his siblings, Judy Ripple, Tom Wood, Jan Divoky, and Sue Yeager. Steve's family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, January 5th at The Venue at 10 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge, OH 44278. Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., followed by The Last Alarm performed by both Tallmadge and Stow Fire Departments at 3:30 p.m. Food and cash bar will be available from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., to celebrate Steve's life. In appreciation of all the present and retired Stow and Tallmadge Firefighters who generously spent their time with Steve during his battle with cancer, instead of flowers, please make a donation to the IAFF Local 1662, c/o Stow Fire Department, 3800 Darrow Road, Stow, OH 44224 or to the Tallmadge Part Time Firefighter Association, c/o Station 1, 85 West Overdale Drive, Tallmadge, OH 44278. The Wood Family expresses our gratitude to these compassionate, caring coworkers of Steve's. The family would also like to thank Cleveland Clinic Hospice for all their support.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020