Steven John Hinman

Steven John Hinman Obituary
Steven John Hinman

Steven John Hinman, 51, formerly of Akron, passed away on March 23, 2019 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was born in Akron on June 15, 1967 to Michael Hinman and the late Janet Hinman. Steve graduated from Lake High School in 1985 and served four years in the U.S. Army. He worked for CDK Global in Salt Lake City as a Computer Systems Analyst. Steve's motto was: "If you're not living on the edge, you're taking up too much room." He was loving, compassionate, and full of life. He loved to ski the mountains of Utah, ride his motorcycle, golf, and fish in the ocean. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet. Left to cherish his memory are his father, Michael; stepmother, Kathleen; brothers, Bob (Tami) and Pat (Brenda); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves Jackie Morehead, the love of his life and longtime partner and her family: Robby, Regina, Eli, and Charlie. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. with visitation from 6 to 7 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Rev. Robert Stephens officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
