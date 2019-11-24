Home

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
WARREN -- Steven R.B. Joseph, 50, passed away suddenly November 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Steven was born in Akron on September 26, 1969. After graduating from Kenmore High School, Steve went to work for Scatland Industries, and then most recently for the Summit County Environmental Service. Steve was a "jack of all trades" and enjoyed doing home improvement projects. He liked the quiet of the lake while fishing, but loved the loudness and excitement of a NASCAR race. He was a generous man who would help anyone who needed a hand, and will be missed by many. Steve is survived by his father, James Joseph, Sr.; his sister, Sherri (Michael) Herchenroeder; and his beloved cat Mauw Mauw as well as many other relatives and friends. A memorial service to celebrate Steve's life will be held on November 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, 2711 Youngstown Rd. SE, Warren, OH. Cremation services handled by Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
