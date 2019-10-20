|
WADSWORTH -- Steven A. Lauro, passed away, unexpectedly, Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born November 29, 1962 in Akron to Mary Jane and the late Patrick Lauro. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was retired from United Tube after 30 years. He was a hard working devoted husband and father. He loved fishing, hunting, the Cleveland Browns, his dogs, friends, family and most of all his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, grandmother, Mary Schimmoeller and step father, Michael N. Andrews. Steve is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janine; son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Angela of Munroe Falls, OH; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Zachary Fleury of Washington State; grandchildren, Louie Steven Lauro, Blake and Colton Fleury; he is also survived by his mother, Mary Jane Andrews of Wadsworth; sister, Terri Shoemaker of Coventry Twp.; brother and sister-in-law, Michael J. and Kimberly Andrews; father-in-law, Joseph Vislasky; mother-in-law, Elle (John) Westfere; sister-in-law, JoEl Napoleon; brother-in-law, Joe Vislasky all of Wadsworth; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also surviving. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends 3 hours prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019