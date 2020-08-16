1/1
Steven M. Craver
1973 - 2020
Steven M. Craver, 46, of Akron, OH, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born to parents Kenneth E. and Jeanne M. Craver in Akron on December 16, 1973. Preceding him in death was his father, Ken. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Jeanne; his siblings, Michelle Schrader (Dale), Catharine Clark (Thom); nephews, Andrew Vaughan (Kate Jones), Tommy Clark, and Logan Clark; grandma, Helen Craver; and his dog, Boris. Steve was a hard worker, and was the kind of guy that would do anything for anybody. He loved his family, and his dog. Steve was a nature lover and had a great respect for all forms of life. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date by his family. To leave a special message for the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
