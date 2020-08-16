Steven M. Craver, 46, of Akron, OH, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born to parents Kenneth E. and Jeanne M. Craver in Akron on December 16, 1973. Preceding him in death was his father, Ken. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Jeanne; his siblings, Michelle Schrader (Dale), Catharine Clark (Thom); nephews, Andrew Vaughan (Kate Jones), Tommy Clark, and Logan Clark; grandma, Helen Craver; and his dog, Boris. Steve was a hard worker, and was the kind of guy that would do anything for anybody. He loved his family, and his dog. Steve was a nature lover and had a great respect for all forms of life. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date by his family. To leave a special message for the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
