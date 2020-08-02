Steven M. Maselli, 60, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on July 25, 2020. He was born in Akron on September 22, 1959 to the late Joseph and Suzanne Maselli. Steve played baseball in his youth and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. Steve proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Kent Latex. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and riding his ATV. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Mark. He will be dearly missed by his aunt and uncles, Marcia and Skip Sayre and Terry Golden; many other nieces, cousins, relatives, and friends. Steve will be privately laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
