|
|
Steven M. Stakleff, age 69, of Akron, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. Steven was a man of many talents and varied interests who was known for his welcoming personality, caring heart, quick smile, and ability to light up a room with his jokes and magic tricks. When he was with his Stakleff brothers or other friends, you never knew what to expect but you could count on it being a good time. He had a passion for tinkering, invention, and making repairs to items that others would have thrown in the trash. He enjoyed playing, coaching, or watching sports (golf, basketball, and baseball), cross country road trips, and spending meaningful time with family and friends. Steven was born in Bethlehem, Jordan on February 1, 1950 and immigrated to Akron, Ohio with his parents and brothers in 1956. Steven graduated from Firestone High School in 1968. The University of Akron was a source of great influence in Steven's life as it was where he graduated with two undergraduate degrees (B.S. Industrial Management and Bachelor of Technology), made many lifelong friends as a member of the Lone Star Fraternity, met his first wife Mary (Dettling) Stakleff (deceased), retired after working 25 years primarily in the Physics Department, and proudly watched his son, Michael graduate from the Business School. After retiring from the University of Akron in 2000, Steven worked as an Environmental Sanitarian for the City of Akron until retiring in 2013 and moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Mary (Dettling) Stakleff. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Leppa; wife, Cheryl Stakleff; son, Michael (Nicole); granddaughter, Mary Alice; stepdaughters, Jessie and Rebecca; brothers, Alex (Kimberly), Simon (Beth), Thomas (Michele); many loving nieces and nephews, cousins, and loyal friends.Donations can be made to the Lone Star Fraternity at the University of Akron and the American Heart Association. Calling hours will be 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Wednesday, December 11 in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44333. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44333. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019