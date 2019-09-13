|
Steven "Steve" Wesley Peasley Steven W. "Steve" Peasley, 65, of Kent passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 11, 1954 in Cadillac, MI to Donald E. and Ida A Hoggard Peasley. Preceding Steven in death were his son Josh, sister Patty, and father. Steven is survived by his loving wife, Rosa; children Michelle, Steve Jr., and Jeff; grandchildren Tyler, Joseph and Elijah; mother Ida; brother Rick; and sisters Debbie and Yvonne. He loved to work, and was a very skilled electrician. He started electrical work at the age of 17, while serving in the U.S. Navy. After his naval service, Steve went on to start his own business, and was known in the community for his efficient and accurate service. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15 from 1:00-3:00 PM at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. A service will follow at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Bob Drummond officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019