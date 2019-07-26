Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cascade Faith Ministries
1670 Shatto Avenue
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Cascade Faith Ministries
1670 Shatto Avenue
Akron, OH
Stewart A. Jones Obituary
Stewart A. Jones

(Boss Man, Boo, Uncle Boo)

Stewart Anthony Jones, 56, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20 after a long illness. His suffering is over and eternal life has now begun in the presence of God.

Stewart was a 1980 graduate of John R. Buchtel High School. He also attended and graduated from a security training program.

He is survived by and leaves to cherish his memory his dear mother, Loretta Moorer Patterson; daughter, Lakisha Mialon Morris, Esq.; his son, Travel Taavi Cooper; Godson Deshawn Romise Morris; sisters, Donna M. Jones, Crystal D. Jones, Lisa D. Patterson and brother Jamie L. Patterson, Jr. (Terri); four nieces, four great-nieces, one nephew and three great-nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Surviving aunt, Mary E. Woodie, surviving uncles, Kenneth D. Moorer and Lawrence H. Moorer, (Lee), as well as a host of cousins and friends; close friend, Michael Bell. He was preceded in death by his father the late Jamie L. Patterson, Sr. who raised him from an infant, and close friend the late Dierre Spaulding.

Calling hours Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon; funeral service immediately following at 12 noon at Cascade Faith Ministries, 1670 Shatto Avenue, Akron, OH 44313, Revered Kenneth Moorer officiating, Reverend Paul Jackson Eulogist. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1846 Kingsley Ave., Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 26, 2019
