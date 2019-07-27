Home

Stewart A. Jones

Stewart A. Jones

(Boss Man, Boo, Uncle Boo)

Stewart Anthony Jones, 56, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20 after a long illness. His suffering is over and eternal life has now begun in the presence of God.

Calling hours Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon; funeral service immediately following at 12 noon at Cascade Faith Ministries, 1670 Shatto Avenue, Akron, OH 44313, Revered Kenneth Moorer officiating, Reverend Paul Jackson Eulogist. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1846 Kingsley Ave., Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 27, 2019
