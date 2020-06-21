) Sue Ann Breedlove (Ketterman), 83, years old, a resident of Uniontown, Ohio since 1961 and grew up in Tucker County, West Virginia, succumbed to illness early in the morning of June 4, 2020. She was surrounded with love and care from family in her home where she resided with her husband, Dale Breedlove for decades. Preceding Sue, her mother, Texie Ann Ketterman and father, Stanley Ketterman; her sisters, Dorothy, Joyce, Darlene, Jan and brothers Dale and David. Sue Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dale Lee Breedlove; her sister, Phyllis Evans; along with her son, Bruce Lee Breedlove; daughter, Julie Ann Wiley (Breedlove) and grandchildren, Tate Shafer, Jenifer Kinsey (Breedlove), Erich Breedlove, Bruce Breedlove Jr., Cory Breedlove, Hannah Finn (Wiley), and Grace Torres (Wiley). Sue Ann Breedlove (Ketterman) was born March 22, 1937 in Hendricks, West Virginia. She was an "old" soul at heart from early childhood loving on and caring for all those around who needed help. Sue Ann's Granny, Hattie Belle and Pop David Jay, lived with Texie Ketterman and her 8 children in a humble home full of love, fun, and hard work. They worked together as a family team harvesting their own vegetables, making their clothes, and baking fresh bread. Sue's childhood memories of singing, roller skating and swimming in the local "swimming hole" were most cherished. Sue had a huge passion and appetite for learning, singing and music. After she finished 6th grade she went to live with her teacher and mentor Jean Burns "GG" and husband, Robert Burns "BB" in Parsons to finish her education returning each summer to her sisters and brothers. One summer when she returned to Hendricks, she met the love of her life, Dale Breedlove. Sue Ann graduated Salutatorian from Parsons High School and was going to Fairmont State University upon graduation. In April 1955, Sue married Dale Breedlove. Dale went into the air force to serve his country and Sue attended University. Dale and Sue came to Akron, Ohio in the early 1960's where they met many new life-time friends. Their dream was to have land of their own, grow a large garden, tend to their cattle, horses, chickens, and raise their children. There wasn't a stranger, any favor too big to ask as Sue and Dale served the community with love and compassion towards others. Sue's legacy is one of unyielding service to anyone in time of need. Sue Ann impacted countless people. She will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice, her incredible cooking-including the best fried green tomatoes, her generous heart that never stopped, and high energy level of caring for others until her illness took her to heaven. She truly gave up her earthly wings for a new set. Dearest Momma, your love and legacy will be carried in our hearts until you greet us. A passage from her Parson's High School Salutatorian graduation speech in 1955 still holds so much wisdom and truth today. "We defend and we build a way of life, not for America alone, but for all mankind for OURS IS THE WORLD". A memorial in Hendricks for Sue Ann Breedlove will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be dedicated to her with Star of Hope in Houston Texas, a non-profit organization that provides HOPE, ENCOURAGEMENT, and DIGNITY which is how Sue Ann Breedlove gave her entire life selflessly. To leave a message for Sue Ann's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.