WADSWORTH -- Sue Ann (nee Crooks) Weltzien, "Suzie Redhead", 73, passed away Friday morning, March 1, 2019 at her residence in Wadsworth with her loving family at her side after a long lung condition.



Sue Ann was born on August 10, 1945 in Barberton to the late John Elmer and Opal (nee Pierson) Crooks. After graduating from Barberton High School, Sue became a Hair Dresser, a Pharmacy Technician, a Coca-Cola lover, and an avid Bingo player. She loved dancing to Rock-n-Roll, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, knitting and coloring.



She met The Love of Her Life, husband, Kevin Weltzien of 30 years at Sturgis, S.D.



She was preceded in death by her brother, John Elmer Crooks, Jr. and two sisters, Shirley Seibert and B. Joleen Morris.



Sue Ann is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughter, Tonya Laudermilk; step daughters, Crystal (Mike) Gergye, Amanda Weltzien; step-grandson, Jaxon Weltzien; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved yorkie "Scooter". Special thanks to long time friend Charlene and nurse, Kathy Rehm.



The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 Wednesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth (Biker attire is suggested).



A funeral service will be conducted 12 noon Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Jackie McMillen officiating. There will be a future Suzie Redhead Memorial Ride later this summer.



Due to Sue Ann's membership at Trinity United Church of Christ in Wadsworth, the family is suggesting memorial contributions be made to the church, or to the Barberton Band Boosters Bingo due to her love of Bingo.



Hilliard-Rospert



Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019