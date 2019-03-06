|
Sue Ann
(nee Crooks) Weltzien
WADSWORTH -- Sue Ann (nee Crooks) Weltzien, "Suzie Redhead", 73, passed away Friday morning, March 1, 2019.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 Wednesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth (Biker attire is suggested).
A funeral service will be conducted 12 noon Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Jackie McMillen officiating. There will be a future Suzie Redhead Memorial Ride later this summer.
Due to Sue Ann's membership at Trinity United Church of Christ in Wadsworth, the family is suggesting memorial contributions be made to the church, or to the Barberton Band Boosters Bingo due to her love of Bingo.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
