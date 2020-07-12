CORTLAND -- Sue B. Usner-Miller, 85, daughter of Elmer and Sadye Brueggeman, died July 10th, 2020. Born in Akron, Sue was a resident of Cortland since 2010. She was blessed to be an artist, and above all, a mother, a sister, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. Sue always made it a point to live a life of faith and was proud to be a very active member of Faith Lutheran Church of Kent and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She enjoyed spending her time at craft shows, at church, with Mahoning Valley Corvettes, and most importantly, with her family. Preceded in death by her first husband, James Usner; son, Jon Usner; sister, Ann; son-in-law, Joe Lusane; she is survived by her husband, Robert Miller; son, James (Cynthia) Usner; daughter, Joyce Lusane; son, Jeff (Sandi Batko) Usner; daughter, Jill (Michael) Earnest; daughter-in-law, Candy Usner; step-children, Lynda (Brian) Geoffrion, Bruce (Kim Roper) Miller; sister, Joyce; sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Pastor George Gaiser will conduct graveside service 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at Stow Cemetery, 3162 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224. Masks and social distancing will be required at the service. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church of Kent, 931 E. Main St., Kent, OH 44240 or Lutheran Women's Missionary League, www.lwml.org
. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)